Report: Jake Paul taking boxing hiatus to promote Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Jake Paul may not be taking any time away from riling up UFC fighters with offers of potential multi-million dollar paydays they aren’t contractually available for, but it sounds like he won’t be rushing back to the ring anytime soon either. That’s according to a report from the Mirror, who say that the celebrity pugilist plans on taking a seven month break from fighting.

The reason? Apart from a supposedly much needed vacation, Paul has also apparently set his sights on promoting a boxing superfight between undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor and WBC, WBO, & IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

Serrano (42-1) signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company earlier this year and has competed as the featured co-main event to both Paul’s bouts against Tyron Woodley. On a recent episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, he spoke about why making this fight has become such an important focus for him.

“She deserves to be able to retire from boxing and not work again,” Paul said of the 33-year-old Serrano. “That hasn’t been the case for women’s boxing, they’ve been underpaid and taken advantage of. “It’s an amazing accomplishment for me to be able to help her and she’s such an awesome person.”

Taylor (20-0) has been fighting under the Matchroom Boxing banner for her entire time as a professional, following the end of her amateur career in 2016 (including an Olympic gold medal in the 2012 London Games). Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn spoke to the Mirror back in November about negotiations for a fight with Serrano, making it clear that he expects booking the fight to be a fairly smooth process.

“She’ll make what she needs to make,” Hearn said of Serrano. “They’ve made a request for a purse for that fight and I’m confident that we can get there.”

At the moment it sounds like both sides are aiming for the bout to take place in April or May of this year, with Madison Square Garden a likely front runner for the venue. And in the meantime, it Paul will likely keep picking away at the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor, in the hopes of finding a path forward to a fight with one of them.