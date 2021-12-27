Khabib: Dustin Poirier will never be the same fighter following loss to Charles Oliveira

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks we may have seen the last of Dustin Poirier following his title defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Poirier, who came up short in his bid to become lightweight champ, said prior to the fight that he wanted to fight less frequently and, judging by his post-fight comments (see below), ‘The Eagle’ believes ‘The Diamond’ might only have a few more miles left on the clock and could be nearing the end of his career.

“After the fight, he said he needs to think, does he need it at all? If such thoughts came to his mind, it means he will win, but he will win and lose,” Khabib said of Poirier at a recent press conference in Russia (h/t Fighting Flashback). “He will not go to the end when it will be necessary. Sometimes, you look at the athlete and see how fast he changes. I say it to my close friends. While there is a time you should stay active and keep fighting. If this switch clicks once, he will never go back. I think his switch clicked.”

What a beautiful journey, the ups and the downs. Im grateful for all of it — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2021

“The time comes. There was Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, Pettis, before me,” he continued. “Then Conor… No one stayed, everyone left. Now it is Charles Oliveira’s time. Charles came. Now it is the time of Islam, Beneil, Justin (Gaethje), Charles Oliveira. They will fight now, then they will leave too. Others will come. No one can control this and no one will be able to stop this. Time runs (out). I think everything is simple. Charles Oliveira was better; choked and left. Later, another one will come and (beat) him. He will go out, then we will talk about another one. It is such a carousel that will never be stopped.”

Khabib, 33, retired undefeated with a 29-0 record. The former UFC lightweight champ is considered by many the 155-pound GOAT and one of the greatest fighters of all time despite only defending his title three times. Nurmagomedov holds standout title victories over Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Poirier, winning all three bouts via submission.