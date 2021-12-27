Fights on Tap: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong among 14 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
This past week, the UFC either announced or finalized 14 fights, and a clash of ranked bantamweight contenders has been confirmed for early next year. Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong are expected to meet in March, with a location and venue not yet determined. The one-time title challenger hopes to snap a three-fight losing streak, while the Team Alpha Male product looks to build on his momentum following wins over Casey Kenney and Julio Arce.
Bellator has a pivotal welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley planned for Bellator 274 in February. Known for his jiu-jitsu prowess, Gracie recently earned the first knockout of his professional career, an 87-second TKO of Mark Lemminger at Bellator 266. At Bellator 265, Storley rebounded from a loss to Yaroslav Amosov and defeated Dante Schiro by split decision.
UFC Fight Night — January 15
Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — February 5
Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — February 19
Jessica-Rose Clarke vs. Stephanie Egger — women’s bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — February 26
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez — bantamweight
UFC 272 — March 5
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova — women’s flyweight
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk — light heavyweight
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov — flyweight
UFC Fight Night — March 12
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong — bantamweight
Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira — middleweight
Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — middleweight
Damon Jackson vs. Joshua Culibao — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — March 19
Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France — flyweight
Seung Woo Choi vs. Tucker Lutz — featherweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 273 — January 29
Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta — middleweight
Bellator 274 — February 19
Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley — welterweight
Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma — heavyweight
Announced RIZIN fights:
RIZIN 33 — December 31
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi — special standing bout rules
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 66 — January 15
Marian Ziolkowski vs. Borys Mankowski — lightweight
Tomasz Narkun vs. Ibragim Chuzhigaev — light heavyweight
Tomasz Romanowski vs. Krystian Kaszubowski — welterweight
