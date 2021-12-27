Fights on Tap: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong among 14 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We hope you all are enjoying the break from our busy schedule.

This past week, the UFC either announced or finalized 14 fights, and a clash of ranked bantamweight contenders has been confirmed for early next year. Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong are expected to meet in March, with a location and venue not yet determined. The one-time title challenger hopes to snap a three-fight losing streak, while the Team Alpha Male product looks to build on his momentum following wins over Casey Kenney and Julio Arce.

Bellator has a pivotal welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley planned for Bellator 274 in February. Known for his jiu-jitsu prowess, Gracie recently earned the first knockout of his professional career, an 87-second TKO of Mark Lemminger at Bellator 266. At Bellator 265, Storley rebounded from a loss to Yaroslav Amosov and defeated Dante Schiro by split decision.

UFC Fight Night — January 15

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — February 5

Sam Alvey vs. Phil Hawes — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Jessica-Rose Clarke vs. Stephanie Egger — women’s bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — February 26

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez — bantamweight

UFC 272 — March 5

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova — women’s flyweight

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk — light heavyweight

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov — flyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong — bantamweight

Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira — middleweight

Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — middleweight

Damon Jackson vs. Joshua Culibao — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — March 19

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France — flyweight

Seung Woo Choi vs. Tucker Lutz — featherweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 273 — January 29

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta — middleweight

Bellator 274 — February 19

Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley — welterweight

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma — heavyweight

Announced RIZIN fights:

RIZIN 33 — December 31

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi — special standing bout rules

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 66 — January 15

Marian Ziolkowski vs. Borys Mankowski — lightweight

Tomasz Narkun vs. Ibragim Chuzhigaev — light heavyweight

Tomasz Romanowski vs. Krystian Kaszubowski — welterweight