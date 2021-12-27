Crooklyn’s Corner 23: Zane Simon’s Best & Worst Fights of 2021

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked. Time stamps won’t always be available as our conversations tend to be very fluid and bounce back & forth frequently. However, when fantasy matchmaking and analysis is the focal point of an episode, we will definitely timestamp when each fight breakdown begins. As always, I hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as I enjoyed recording it. This week, Bloody Elbow MMA Analyst, Zane Simon joins the show to discuss...

EPISODE 23

Best Fights of 2021

Lightweight

Heavyweight

Strawweight

Bantamweight (men)

Worst Fights of 2021

Lightweight

Middleweight

Featherweight (men)

Welterweight

Wishlist for 2022

Bantamweight

Light Heavyweight

Flyweight

*Superfight

Make your perfect superfight—1 women’s fight, 1 men’s fight

Follow Crooklyn’s Twitter account: Stephie Haynes and the show account Crooklyn’s Corner and Zane’s Twitter is Zane Simon.

