Dustin Poirier: Merry Christmas to everyone except McGregor, Diaz, and Covington

Did Dustin Poirier just hint at his next three opponents by excluding Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Colby Covington from his Christmas list?

Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 25, 2021

Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion, posted on Christmas day.

Poirier could’ve just been having some festive fun by putting the aforementioned fighters on his naughty list but the Louisianan also could’ve been outlining his future plans in the UFC.

Poirier is currently to 2-1 against McGregor, but ‘The Diamond’ has gone on record to state his rivalry with ‘The Notorious’ will never be finished.

Then there’s Diaz, who Poirier has a history with dating back to 2018 when both men were scheduled to collide in a canceled lightweight bout at UFC 230. The pair recently reignited their feud on social media but negotiations appear to be dead in the water.

And last but not least, of course, is Covington, Poirier’s ex-teammate at American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida. Poirier and Covington have been at each other’s throats for years now — with ‘Chaos’ recently kicking things up a notch by hurling insults at Poirier’s wife Jolie.

Poirier, who was submitted by Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, has stated he wants to fight less frequently so perhaps the MMA veteran is cryptically teasing his final three fights in the promotion.

Poirier has fought in the UFC for almost eleven years and is widely considered one of the best fighters to have never won an official world championship. He is currently #2 in the UFC lightweight rankings.