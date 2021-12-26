Report: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France flyweight contender fight set for March

A very intriguing flyweight bout appears to be set for a UFC event on March 26th. According to MMA Junkie, agreements are in place to see top contenders Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France face off in the Octagon.

Askarov (14-0-1, 3-0-1 UFC) has picked up three straight decision wins since a split draw with current champion Brandon Moreno. His most recent victory came over former title challenger Joseph Benavidez in March, who decided to retire after the fight. Askarov did miss weight for that fight though, coming in at 127 pounds.

Kara-France (23-9, 6-2 UFC) is coming off the biggest win over his career, knocking out former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt in the first round of No Love’s flyweight debut. He has won performance bonuses for his last three fights overall.

Askarov is currently the number two contender in the division, with KKF currently sitting at six.

The March 26th event will take place in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight fight between former champ Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.