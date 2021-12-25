 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jon Jones claps back at Dan Hooker diss - ‘Your career is simply not panning out’

Jon Jones didn’t appreciate a Dan Hooker joke at his expense, so he responded in kind.

By Tim Burke
/ new
MMA: SEP 23 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a lot of heat from fans and fellow fighters over his many indiscretions involving the law. The latest came in September, when he was arrested in Vegas after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony due to an alleged incident with his wife. This led to many lambasting him online for his poor choices, and Jones responding to some of them with his own attacks.

On Wednesday, UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker decided to join the fray. Referencing Chael Sonnen’s recent detainment for allegedly scuffling with five different people, Hooker decided to compare the two fighters’ recent situations in humorous way:

Jones got wind of that, and responded. The first tweet he sent out was deleted later, but MMA Fighting got a screenshot of it:

Then he sent out another one that he hasn’t deleted (yet):

It’s Christmas Day. Doesn’t Jones have anything better to do that respond to a random joke from a fighter a few weight classes below him? Guess not.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...