Jon Jones claps back at Dan Hooker diss - ‘Your career is simply not panning out’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a lot of heat from fans and fellow fighters over his many indiscretions involving the law. The latest came in September, when he was arrested in Vegas after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony due to an alleged incident with his wife. This led to many lambasting him online for his poor choices, and Jones responding to some of them with his own attacks.

On Wednesday, UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker decided to join the fray. Referencing Chael Sonnen’s recent detainment for allegedly scuffling with five different people, Hooker decided to compare the two fighters’ recent situations in humorous way:

Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN ) https://t.co/Jzw6oVC640 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 22, 2021

Jones got wind of that, and responded. The first tweet he sent out was deleted later, but MMA Fighting got a screenshot of it:

Then he sent out another one that he hasn’t deleted (yet):

@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 25, 2021

It’s Christmas Day. Doesn’t Jones have anything better to do that respond to a random joke from a fighter a few weight classes below him? Guess not.