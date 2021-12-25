 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘I need 1 minute to take your head’ - Khamzat Chimaev & Belal Muhammad go full twitter feud

If Belal Muhammad was hoping to spark some interest in a fight between him and Khamzat Chimaev, it looks like he got his wish.

By Zane Simon
Khamzat Chimaev talks to Daniel Cormier after his UFC 267 victory.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

If Dana White was recently complaining that nobody wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev, it seems at least one offer has been laid firmly on the table.

“It’s about who’s getting that push right now in that right moment,” UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad told MMA Fighting in a recent interview. “Right now in that right moment, [with] Khamzat, you get the most hype from beating a guy like him than anybody [else] honestly.”

Whether or not the UFC ends up interested in putting together a fight between the fast-rising uber-prospect out of Sweden’s Allstar Training Center and the long time Roufusport talent remains to be seen. But, if Muhammad was hoping to spark some interest in a bout between himself and Chimaev, it seems he may have touched off a bonfire.

‘Borz’ took to Twitter following Muhammad’s comments, to make it clear that he doesn’t think ‘Remember the Name’ represents much in the way of competition. From there things just got ugly.

And if it seems like Muhammad’s callout got the desired reaction out of Chimaev, then the needling from the 27-year-old Chechen-born Swede also appears to have worked just as well.

It all just keeps going, and going, and going...

Muhammad is coming fresh off a 3-round dominating victory over former title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, back at UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus. After that win, the Chicago-based fighter called for a shot at champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev last fought back on October 30th, at UFC 267, where he picked up his fourth straight finish inside the Octagon, submitting Li Jingiang just over three minutes into the first round.

Whatever direction the UFC had hoped to go with either man after their latest victory, at this point it seems clear that the stage has been set for a top-tier bout in the welterweight division. If for no other reason than that it seems like neither man is about to log off until they’re on their way into the cage.

