Invicta FC 45: Zappitella vs. Delboni II to be live streamed for free on YouTube

Women’s MMA promotion Invicta FC opens its 2022 schedule with an atomweight championship main event, and it’ll be free for fans to watch.

It was revealed earlier this week that Invicta FC, whose last few events were broadcast on AXS TV, is partnering up with MMA Junkie to do a simulcast live stream on Junkie and Invicta FC’s YouTube channels for the January 12th show in Kansas City.

“What better way to expose our athletes to fight fans around the globe than MMA Junkie? For the last 15 years, they have been a staple of this industry and I am excited to work with them for this upcoming event,” Invicta FC president Shannon Knapp said.

The headliner is atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella against Jessica Delboni. Zappitella won a split decision over Delboni back in May in what was the first defense of her 105 lbs title. In the Phoenix Rising tournament to determine the next title challenger, Delboni won three fights in one night, including a three-round decision over Lindsey VanZandt, to take the tournament and secure her rematch.

Here’s the fight card for Invicta FC 45:

Alesha Zappitella vs. Jéssica Delboni – for atomweight title

Claire Guthrie vs. Lauren Mueller

Courtney King vs. Ramona Pascual

Hailey Cowan vs. Monica Franco

Maria Favela vs. Sarah Kleczka