Video: Watch the UFC’s KO of the Year nominees for 2021

This may just be recency bias, but it feels like 2021 produced some of the most incredible and violent knockouts not just in the UFC, but across the MMA landscape. It was a truly special year for fights and we can only hope 2022 is as good as 2021’s bout schedule proved to be.

As part of its Honors awards, the UFC listed its nominees for knockout of the year, and there are two from the same show that are part of the final four.

Jiri Prochazka’s spinning elbow KO vs. Dominick Reyes, UFC Vegas 25

Rose Namajunas’ head kick vs. Zhang Weili at UFC 261

Ignacio Bahamondes’ wheel kick vs. Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Vegas 34

Kamaru Usman’s right hand from hell vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

It is crazy that Cory Sandhagen’s melting of Frankie Edgar way back in February isn’t even good enough for the final list. Francis Ngannou’s detonation of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to win the heavyweight title is also not included.

You can cast your vote here, but don’t forget that Bloody Elbow will have its own year-end awards so be on the lookout for that!