Report: Tim Elliott to take on Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272 in March

A battle between a veteran and a prospect in the flyweight division is headed to the UFC 272 card. According to MMA Junkie’s report, former title challenger Tim Elliott is paired up against rising Dagestani Tagir Ulabenkov for the March pay-per-view card.

In his last outing, Elliott (17-12-1) dropped a split decision to another prospect in Matheus Nicolau, back in October. The defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for the 35-year-old, who had scored unanimous decision wins over Ryan Benoit and Jordan Espinosa, respectively in July 2020 and March 2021.

Two fights into his UFC career, Ulanbekov (14-1) remains undefeated in the Octagon, with decision wins over Allan Nascimento and Bruno Silva, in October of 2021 and 2020. The 30-year-old’s sole loss dates back to August 2018, when he dropped a majority decision to now fellow UFC flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Now, Elliott is expected to take on Ulanbekov at UFC 272, on March 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada. So far, a main event has not been announced.