Joe Rogan: USADA will be paying ‘super-jacked’ Conor McGregor a visit ‘real soon’

Joe Rogan thinks USADA will be paying Conor McGregor a visit ‘real soon’ after the Irishman gained a whopping twenty-two pounds of muscle and got ‘super-jacked’ while injured with a broken leg.

McGregor, 33, looks almost unrecognizable in the photos but Rogan thinks it’s because ‘The Notorious’ was in the middle of a muscle pump.

“That’s him now, super jacked,” Rogan said during a recent episode of JRE (h/t Darryl Pinto of Essentially Sports). “USADA is going to take a visit to him real soon. It’s a weird picture. He’s definitely jacked but it looks to me he’s in the middle of lifting. If you see a guys body in the middle of lifting it’s a little deceptive. He still looks great.”

“190 lbs. of pure granite,” McGregor, who weighed 168 pounds in both fights against Nate Diaz, posted on social media.

McGregor broke his leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 which saw the former champ-champ lose via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage). He is expected to return to the octagon in 2022 and has called for a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira.