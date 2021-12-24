UFC Vegas 46: Chikadze vs. Kattar fight card

The UFC is on a holiday break until January 15th, at which point the Octagon is back at the APEX in Las Vegas for a Fight Night event with a highly intriguing featherweight main event. Giga Chikadze is undefeated in the UFC and coming off a superb win over Edson Barboza, and he gets another headlining spot against Calvin Kattar.
There’s no official co-main event but how can you not love Muslim Salikhov vs. Michel Pereira? That’s too much chaos to handle in one small Octagon. There’s also a rematch between Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia, as well as a very compelling bout between men’s flyweights Rogerio Bontorin and Brandon Royval.
Here’s the list of fights currently slated for UFC Vegas 46:
Giga Chikadze vs. Calvin Kattar
Muslim Salikhov vs. Michel Pereira
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley
Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Chase Sherman vs. Jake Collier
Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Gabriel Benitez vs. T.J. Brown
Jamie Pickett vs. Caio Borralho
