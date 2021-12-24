‘Let’s just be friends’ - Nate Diaz sends message to ‘Paul sisters’ in recent social media post

For a while now, Jake Paul has been calling out UFC superstar Nate Diaz. For his part, the 36-year-old Stockton native never really showed interest outside of his usual Diaz talk.

Nate was in attendance at the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch on Saturday to show support for his teammate Chris Avila who fought in the card. And as per usual, he found himself in a bit of an altercation with A.J. McKee’s teammate Carrese Archer.

As for “The Problem Child,” Diaz sent this message in a recent Instagram post.

“The Paul sisters hired this security team to make sure I wouldn’t get to them, like I was actually trying too,” Diaz wrote. “but it’s alll good with u guys I don’t take this fight thang with u2 serious.you guys playing boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd and that’s not cool bruh but it’s good

“I’m a real fighter from the real fight game so don’t trip so hard when you see me fellas let’s just be friends it’s good”

Diaz (20-13) had one fight left in his UFC contract, which was reportedly extended by the organization without a signed deal in place. He last saw action at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards and lost via decision.