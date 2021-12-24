Jorge Masvidal says he’s ‘off the injury list’; blasts Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal was supposed to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269. But thanks to a rib injury, the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion was forced to withdraw from the said booking.

“Gamebred” recently released a video on his YouTube channel to declare himself “off the injury list.” He then sent a callout to every name that’s been linked to him, even those outside the UFC.

“I’m off the injury list, and these little bitches don’t want to sign the contract,” said Masvidal. “The contract’s been handed, it’s in their f—ng face, they know I’m off the injury list. I’m trying to get some paychecks. But in the meanwhile, since I can’t rip these bitches up, I’mma go rip these mountains up.

“When you little pussies get bored of calling my name out and actually want to sign the contract, from that little actress that works at the Disney Channel. I forgot his name (Jake Paul), he just fought. To that little bitch that sells cheap ass whiskey, to the fragile motherf—r that’s always getting his face broken (Diaz)… all you little bitches can get it, man.”

If my interpretation is correct, he seemed to have omitted former teammate and training partner Colby Covington from this hit list, which is both odd and suprising. His parting shot was directed towards Edwards, to whom he already handed a three-piece and a soda two years ago.

“Oh, to the one that’s in England who’s talking shit… You too, man. Come on. One of you sign on the dotted line, let’s go, man.

“Yes, I’m gonna embarrass you and knock you the f—k out. But you guys are gonna make a lot of money in the process.”

The 37-year-old Masvidal (35-15) is on a two-fight skid courtesy of reigning champion Kamaru Usman. He last saw action at UFC 261 where he was knocked out cold in the second round.