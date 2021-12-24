Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 154

Claudia Gadelha says concussion symptoms led to retirement - 3:13

Dana White to Ngannou: ‘If you don’t want to be with us, no problem’ - 15:34

Junior dos Santos to compete in Triller Triad Combat vs. Kubrat Pulev - 23:40

Tyron Woodley pays fan $5,000 for meme of him getting KO’d by Jake Paul - 30:52

UFC VEGAS 45 RECAP - 41:12

Stephie: Pennington, Elkins, Gamrot, Simon, Lemos, Thompson, Daukaus (4-3)

Mookie: Pennington, Swanson, Gamrot, Simon, Lemos, Thompson, Lewis (6-1)

Victor: Chiasson, Elkins, Gamrot, Assuncao, Hill, Muhammad, Lewis (3-4)

STANDINGS - 46:23

Stephie: 138-92-5

Mookie: 138-92-5

Victor: 133-97-5

