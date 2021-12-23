Francis Ngannou on Jake Paul: ‘You better take him seriously’

Francis Ngannou has advised MMA fighters to start taking Jake Paul seriously after the YouTuber KO’d Tyron Woodley in devastating fashion in their rematch at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl. last Saturday.

Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, was shocked by the result and credited Paul for making a ‘huge statement’ with the knockout.

“Honestly, I was impressed by Jake Paul,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports (h/t MMA Junkie). “I didn’t see that coming. I was sure that Tyron Woodley was going to win this fight, you know?”

“But you’ve got to give it to Jake Paul. He made a statement, a huge statement and he proved his money is where his mouth is. He’s taking himself very seriously. … You better take him seriously because he proved it.”

Paul, 24, took on Woodley on short notice after his original opponent, Tommy Fury, pulled out of the fight on two weeks’ notice citing a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

‘The Problem Child’ faceplanted ‘T-Wood’ with a massive right hand in the sixth round to extend his unbeaten streak to five straight fights.

Paul previously beat Woodley via split decision in a fight that went the eight-round distance on August 29. He also holds knockout victories over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib.