Oliveira targets May 2022 UFC return against McGregor: ‘I’ll be waiting for him’

Charles Oliveira thinks he has earned the right to take a five-month layoff and fight Conor McGregor in May 2022 after successfully defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Oliveira, who also holds standout victories against Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Kevin Lee as well as having the most submission victories (15) and most finishes (18) in UFC history, will be waiting to fight McGregor at UFC 274 which is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2022.

‘Do Bronx’s’ request comes after ‘The Notorious’ challenged him to a title fight earlier this month.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“May would be a wonderful date,” Oliveira told Sherdog in a recent interview. “Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready.”

If McGregor isn’t up to task, however, Oliveira is more than willing to put his belt up for grabs against Justin Gaethje who has been promised a title shot by none other than Dana White himself.

“Gaethje was knocked out by Poirier, who I just submitted. He was almost knocked out by Chandler, who I beat via TKO, but I´m a UFC employee,” Oliveira said. “If they choose that I should fight Gaethje next, I’ll be ready too.”

Gaethje congratulated Oliveira backstage at T-Mobile Arena following his submission victory over Dustin Poirier but then proceeded to tell reporters that he will break Oliveira’s face in a fistfight.

Oliveira can’t understand Gaethje’s constant flip-flopping and doesn’t want to get caught up in any personal drama with the former WSOF lightweight champion.

“To tell you the truth, I couldn’t understand his posture,” Oliveira said of Gaethje. “He said a lot of bullshit about me, but when he faced me he said I deserve all the respect, that I was a real champion. A few minutes later told he the press that he would [break my face]. To tell you the truth, I really don’t care about all this drama.”

Oliveira is currently #5 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and holds some of the most impressive records in the promotion.