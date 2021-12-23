Veteran boxing ring announcer David Diamante hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash

Boxing announcer David Diamante, best known as the in-ring voice of Matchroom Boxing shows on DAZN, is recovering after a serious motorcycle accident in New York earlier this week.

Boxing Scene’s Thomas Hauser has the terrifying details from Diamante’s accident in Brooklyn:

He was taken to NYU Langone Health in critical condition suffering from three fractures to his spine, multiple broken ribs, and serious damage to his right knee. He underwent five hours of surgery on Tuesday during which nine screws, multiple rods, and cadaver parts were inserted in his spine. “It’s going to be a tough road,” Diamante told Boxing Scene. “It’s a bad injury and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle. I’ll have to learn to walk again, and right now there’s a risk of complications.” “But, I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible.”

The 50-year-old Diamante most recently worked the heavyweight main event between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora in Manchester, England. He’s known for his long dreadlocks, his main event catchphrase, “The fight starts now!”, and his throwback style of repeating the surname of boxers during his introductions.

Diamante also spent several years as the PA announcer for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, and has lent his voice in movies including the Jake Gyllenhaal film Southpaw.

There’s been an outpouring of support from fellow ring announcers such as Michael Buffer to undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor

Yes..he’s had surgery..I spoke to him today and he’s very optimistic..David’s a fighter and has met big challenges in his life-this will be another one! The details will be his to disclose but I’m sure we’ll see him back in the ring again-strong,fit and recovered!@daviddiamante https://t.co/Womg7wlGd9 — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) December 22, 2021

We all wish @daviddiamante a full recovery. He is a wonderful and talented man who does credit to boxing in every show he does. — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) December 23, 2021

Prayers up for @daviddiamante who’s just begun recovery from a awful motorcycle accident. Positive energy to him for a swift recovery and rehab. He has very serious injuries, but sounds good, can move everything, and his prognosis, with time and work, is good. Miracle. #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) December 22, 2021

Terrible news, my thoughts and prayers with my friend @daviddiamante https://t.co/mtfvfheIPL — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) December 23, 2021

One of the great guys in boxing. Wishing you a speedy and full recovery @daviddiamante. — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) December 23, 2021

All the best to Diamante on his road to recovery.