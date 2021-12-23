 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Veteran boxing ring announcer David Diamante hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash

Diamante had to undergo five hours of surgery at a New York hospital.

By Mookie Alexander
Demetrius Andrade v Jason Quigley
Announcer David Diamante introduces Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley before the WBO middleweight title bout in New Hampshire.
Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Boxing announcer David Diamante, best known as the in-ring voice of Matchroom Boxing shows on DAZN, is recovering after a serious motorcycle accident in New York earlier this week.

Boxing Scene’s Thomas Hauser has the terrifying details from Diamante’s accident in Brooklyn:

He was taken to NYU Langone Health in critical condition suffering from three fractures to his spine, multiple broken ribs, and serious damage to his right knee.

He underwent five hours of surgery on Tuesday during which nine screws, multiple rods, and cadaver parts were inserted in his spine.

“It’s going to be a tough road,” Diamante told Boxing Scene. “It’s a bad injury and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle. I’ll have to learn to walk again, and right now there’s a risk of complications.”

“But, I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible.”

The 50-year-old Diamante most recently worked the heavyweight main event between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora in Manchester, England. He’s known for his long dreadlocks, his main event catchphrase, “The fight starts now!”, and his throwback style of repeating the surname of boxers during his introductions.

Diamante also spent several years as the PA announcer for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, and has lent his voice in movies including the Jake Gyllenhaal film Southpaw.

There’s been an outpouring of support from fellow ring announcers such as Michael Buffer to undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor

All the best to Diamante on his road to recovery.

