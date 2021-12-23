The MMA Depressed-us: A very Pudzian Christmas

With the UFC taking a long break for the holidays, the MMA Depressed-us is set to put in some overtime. And to start off this three-week stretch of episodes, we’re taking on one Polish MMA’s biggest stars. Former World’s Strongest Man: Mariusz Pudzianowski.

What seemed to start as a vanity project for ‘Pudzian’ has turned into a more than decade long fighting career for the multiple time champion strongman. Over the years he’s taken on several of the biggest, weirdest freak fight competitors in the industry, all while thriving under the KSW banner.

For this week’s show, we’ve selected four bouts, spanning his time inside the cage. Starting off with Pudzian’s 3rd pro fight (and only fight outside Europe), at 9:11 with Moosin: God of Martial arts, against former UFC champ Tim Sylvia. From there, we’re jumping 3.5 years into the future, for one of the few decision victories claimed on Pudzianowski’s record at 36:40: his KSW 29 bout against former PRIDE talent Pawel Nastula. After that, we’re watching some late-career Pudzian, at KSW 61, against tournament winner Łukasz Jurkowski at 56:50. And finally, just to end on a thrilling note, we’re dipping all the way back to 2010 and KSW 14, for Pudzianowski vs. Butterbean at 1:15:02.

Unlike our normal shows, this time we’re watching all the fights on YouTube. However, as always, we’ll be starting each video from the beginning. So if you want to watch along with us, just hit play when Zane says “go.” If you’re watching the fights on another platform, Connor will try and announce the start of round 1, so that you can sync your video from there.

