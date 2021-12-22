Daniel Cormier: Tyron Woodley mocking loss to Jake Paul is ‘a bad look’

Tyron Woodley has tried to downplay his knockout defeat to Jake Paul by awarding $5,000 to a fan who created the best meme of his loss.

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier thinks this is a ‘bad look’ for Woodley and doesn’t understand why ‘T-Wood’ would make fun of his most embarrassing defeat to date.

“It’s a bad look. And you know what’s worse? [what happened] after. I don’t know what T-Wood was doing on social media. He pulls the knockout. He made a contest [about making memes of himself], it’s like Jake Paul beating these dudes so bad, that they start to make fun of themselves,” Cormier said on a recent episode of DC & RC (h/t Sportskeeda).

‘DC’ admits Paul, 24, is a much better boxer than most people give him credit for and says MMA fighters should take him seriously if they’re willing to crossover and fight him in the boxing ring.

“They’re going to fight this kid under his ruleset,” Cormier said. “This kid has all the time in the world to train. Kid has money. Kid has ways of improving, and honestly, he’s much better than people give him credit for. Kid can fight a little bit.”

Paul KO’d Woodley to extend his unbeaten streak to 5-0, previously beating the latter via split decision earlier in August. The YouTuber also holds knockout victories over AnEsonGib (YouTuber), ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, and former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. He is one of the hottest commodities in combat sports today.