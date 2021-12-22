Tyron Woodley sends fan $5,000 for meme of his Jake Paul KO

Tyron Woodley is coping with his loss to Jake Paul this past Saturday with some self-deprecating humor.

The rematch between Woodley and Paul was uneventful, with most of the activity taking place in the clinch. That was until the ‘Problem Child’ uncorked a violent right hand in the sixth round that sent the ‘Chosen One’ face-first to the canvas. The image of an unconscious Woodley soon went viral and turned into a meme on social media, which the former UFC champion took advantage of just a few days removed from his fight.

Woodley joined in on the chorus of laughter and decided to offer a fan a grand prize of $5,000 for the best meme of the knockout. An Instagram user named Chris Ashley was announced as the winner on Tuesday, and it is easy to see why.

Here it is:

Ashley sent Woodley into the shadow realm, where he fell through scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Finding Nemo before joining Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Conor McGregor, who are all knocked out on a couch. Like Woodley, Askren and Robinson were also knocked out by the YouTuber-turned-boxer in devastating fashion.

Though he is not responsible for the McGregor knockout, his inclusion in the meme makes sense considering Paul infamously made a $100,000 chain depicting the former two-division champion after he was finished by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 earlier this year. Poirier was sent the chain and auctioned it off for charity.

Paul even chimed in on the contest and continued to shower Woodley with praise for how he is going about his loss. During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast hosted by older brother Logan, Paul read about what Woodley was doing and said he may have set a new precedent on how to accept losses.

“He’s giving $5,000 to the person with the funniest meme…that is genius,” said Paul. “This is genius. Woodley is GOATed for this and this post might change boxing or combat sports forever, just on how to handle a loss. I’ve never seen someone do this. This is incredible. And I’ve been texting Woodley a little bit, showing made respect. This is sick.”

Woodley has said that he plans on resuming his career and aims for four fights next year.