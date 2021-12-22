 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘It’s not complicated’ - De La Hoya refutes Dana White’s fight promotion warning to Khabib

Oscar De La Hoya contradicts Dana White’s warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov about getting into the fight promotion business.

By Milan Ordoñez
Oscar De La Hoya at the Devin Haney-Joseph Diaz title fight early this month.
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

From being an undisputed UFC champion just a year ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov is now happily retired and pursuing other endeavors. Early this month, the 33-year-old launched his very own MMA promotion organization, Eagle FC.

Eagle FC has so far signed former UFC champions and title contenders and is looking to expand its roster with a few other big names in the game. But despite a good start, so far, UFC president Dana White had these words of precaution for “The Eagle.”

“He’s gonna find out what it’s like to be on the other side and it’s not as fun as it seems. He’s gonna learn,” White said of Khabib. “If he doesn’t know, he’s gonna know.”

“If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice. But yeah, I think he’s gonna learn the hard way.”

As one of White’s longtime rivals, Oscar De La Hoya somehow got wind of the UFC boss’ comments. And he had this tweet to offer as a response.

De La Hoya has been a boxing promoter since 2002 with his very own Golden Boy Promotions and has achieved relative success. In 2018, he ventured into mixed martial arts promotion with an event headlined by a trilogy bout between Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.

