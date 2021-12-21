Alex Pereira set to fight Bruno Silva at March 12 UFC Fight Night

Whether or not Alex Pereira ever finds his way to a fight with Israel Adesanya in the Octagon remains to be seen. But, whatever the future holds, ‘Poatan’ has already made a statement: that his MMA career isn’t going to be just some gimmick.

The former GLORY middleweight and light heavyweight champion made a major splash in his UFC debut, knocking out Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee early in the second round of their UFC 268 contest. And fresh off that victory, it looks like the Brazilian is headed for an absolutely surefire thriller.

Combate reports that the Teixeira MMA & Fitness talent is all set to take on one of the fastest rising KO artists in the world’s largest MMA promotion: Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva.

Training out of Evolução Thai MMA, Silva (22-6) made the jump to the UFC off two high-profile wins under the M-1 Global banner—winning the promotion’s middleweight title in the process. Since making his debut, back in June of this year, the 32-year-old has jumped out to a 3-0 start in the Octagon. All three of those fights ended inside the distance, with Silva picking up the KO.

Considering Pereira’s high-level kickboxing bonafides, that should make this booking an absolutely ‘don’t blink’ affair. Although not everyone appears to be happy about the news:

Look at this clown I agreed to fight you February 12 ! and you out here running scared fighting someone else cause you can’t wrestle. Why you scared? pic.twitter.com/ckmE8LueOo — Krzysztof Jotko (@JotkoMMA) December 21, 2021

Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira is set to take place on March 12th in Las Vegas, NV. The Fight Night card is currently scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight top contender’s bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev. A bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong is also set for the event.