UFC Vegas 45 medical suspensions: Raphael Assunção, Cub Swanson among 6 fighters facing potential six-month terms

Raphael Assunção and Cub Swanson are two of six fighters from UFC Vegas 45 facing six-month medical suspensions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Assução suffered an injured left knee in his second-round technical knockout loss to Ricky Simón on the featured bantamweight fight of the main card. The now No. 15 ranked contender must have an MRI done on his left knee and be cleared by an orthopedic doctor before he can return to the Octagon.

Cub Swanson made short work of Darren Elkins, who he finished via first-round technical knockout in a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded outing. Unfortunately for the UFC staple, he also received a potential six-month suspension for a finger injury on his right hand. Swanson could be out until June of next year unless he gets clearance before then.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Chris Daukaus (laceration on nose): Suspended until Feb. 17 and no contact until Feb. 2

Stephen Thompson (laceration on right eyelid): Suspended until Feb. 2 and no contact until Jan. 18

Amanda Lemos: Suspended until Jan. 18 and no contact until Jan. 9

Angela Hill: Suspended until Jan. 18 and no contact until Jan. 9

Raphael Assunção (left knee): Must have MRI of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 17, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Feb. 2 and no contact until Jan. 18

Diego Ferreira: Suspended until Jan. 18 and no contact until Jan. 9

Cub Swanson (long finger on right hand): Must have X-ray of long finger on right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 17, 2022.

Darren Elkins (laceration under right eye): Suspended until Feb. 2 and no contact until Jan. 18

Justin Tafa (right thumb, long finger on left hand): Must have X-rays of right thumb and long finger on left hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 17, 2022.

Harry Hunsucker (left knee): Must have MRI of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 17, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Feb. 17 and no contact until Feb. 2

Melissa Gatto (laceration under left eye): Suspended until Jan. 9 and no contact until Jan. 2

Sijara Eubanks: Suspended until Jan. 18 and no contact until Jan. 9

Charles Jourdain: Suspended until Jan. 9 and no contact until Jan. 2

Andre Ewell (right maxillary): Suspended until Feb. 17 and no contact until Feb. 2

Don’Tale Mayes (left knee): Must have MRI of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 17, 2022.

Josh Parisian (laceration on left eyebrow): Suspended until Feb. 2 and no contact until Jan. 18

Jordan Leavitt (right ankle): Must have X-ray of right ankle. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until June 17, 2022. No contact until Jan. 18