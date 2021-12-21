‘UFC on Versus 2: Jones vs. Matyushenko’ | 6th Round Retro

Welcome to the 6th Round Retro Post-Fight Show. This is the show that digs into the archives and gives you a comprehensive review of classic MMA events, that span as far back as UFC 1.

Join Eddie Mercado & Victor Rodriguez as they delve into the world of the ‘UFC on VERSUS 2’ event this week straight out of the archives of yesteryear. So let’s take a trip back to Sunday, August 1, 2010 and check out this second ‘UFC on VERSUS’ event, complete with results, analysis, and of course a few laughs.

As mentioned, this week we feature the ‘UFC on VERSUS 2’ event, aka: ‘UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko’. The show went down from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. It was originally slotted for the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, UT for June of that year, but was moved due to low ticket sales in that region.

Your commentators were Joe Rogan, Mike ‘Goldy’ Goldberg, and we had Bruce Buffer on the mic as well, with “Big” John McCarthy returning after a 3-year UFC hiatus to referee the event... it was the golden age of the UFC.

The big names of the show were Jon Jones and Vladimir Matyushenko in the headliner with Okami vs Munoz in the co-main. We also had Takanori Gomi, Jake Ellenberger, Brian Stann, Charles Oliveira and Darren Elkins on the card, to name a few.

The show was produced by the Versus channel, which was a sports network owned by NBC/NBCSN, via their parent company Comcast at that time. The UFC only aired two events on the channel before signing their big contract with FOX Sports in Nov, 2011. The first event was ‘UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones’.

If you would like to watch the event, the main event can be found on UFC Fight Pass in one viewing; the Prelims can be found as well, but under the names of the fighters of each bout, one video per bout is out there, so some hunting would need to be done to look up the card in it’s entirety. Join us to rediscover all the action and discuss as we go along! Let’s check it out!

(SPOILERS) — The UFC handed out a total of $40K in bonuses that night spread across four fighters: FOTN went to Brian Stann vs. Mike Massenzio, what they used to call Knockout of the Night went to Takanori Gomi and a bonus called Submission of the Night was awarded to none-other-than our current Champ, a young Charles ‘Chucky Olives’ Oliveira in his UFC debut at the tender age of twenty years old. The event was estimated to have drawn 999,1000 viewers on Versus.

The fight card was set up as follows:

MAIN CARD:

10. At 44:09 — LHW: Jon Jones def. Vladimir Matyushenko, TKO (elbows) at 1:52 of Rd 1

9. At 41:17 — MW: Yushin Okami def. Mark Muñoz, DEC, Split (29-28x2, 28-29)

8. At 37:05 — WW: Jake Ellenberger def. John Howard, TKO (Dr. Stoppage) at 2:21 of Rd 3

7. At 33:09 — LW: Takanori Gomi def. Tyson Griffin, KO (Punch) at 1:04 of Rd 1

PRELIMS:

6. At 30:04 — LW: Jacob Volkmann def. Paul Kelley, DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

5. At 25:00 — Catchweight (172lbs): Matthew Riddle def. DaMarques Johnson, TKO (Punches) at 4:29 of Rd 2

4. At 21:45 — LHW: Igor Pokrajac def. James Irvin, SUB (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:29 of Rd 1

3. At 15:25 — MW: Brian Stann def. Mika Massenzio, SUB (Triangle Choke) at 3:10 of Rd 3

2. At 6:32 — LW: Charles Oliveira def. Darren Elkins, SUB (Armbar) at 0:41 of Rd 1

1. At 4:54 — MW: Rob Kimmons def. Steve Steinbeiss, DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

