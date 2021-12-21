Report: Chael Sonnen accused of battery against ‘five separate victims’ at Luxor Hotel

On Saturday, former UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen was accused of being involved in an altercation at a Las Vegas hotel. Per an initial TMZ report, the “West Linn Gangster” was detained by police officers and given five misdemeanor battery citations.

According to that report, a witness saw the 44-year-old Sonnen “banging on the door” of a room. A couple then walked by and an altercation allegedly ensued, with the witness saying Sonnen “easily handled” the man. A video later surfaced showing what appeared to be Sonnen in handcuffs being escorted by police.

New updates on the case emerged on Monday. In a report by MMA Fighting, Las Vegas Police stated that Sonnen allegedly committed misdemeanor battery against “five separate victims.” MMA Fighting also stated that the reported incident happened at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, contradicting the initial report that it took place at the Four Seasons.

Las Vegas Police public information officer Larry Hadfield sent out this brief statement.

Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property. Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer’s presence, an arrest was not conducted.

Sonnen retired in 2019 after his second-round TKO loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. These days, he works as an analyst for ESPN during UFC broadcasts. He’s also built a big enough following within the MMA community through his YouTube channel.