Report: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong targeted for March UFC event

A make-or-break fight for Marlon Moraes has been scheduled for early next year.

Moraes returns and meets Song Yadong at an upcoming UFC Fight Night in March that does not have a location or venue determined yet. Yadong reported the fight during an interview on streaming platform and UFC partner, Migu. It was confirmed by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie on Monday.

Moraes is currently on a career-worst three-fight losing streak, having suffered consecutive technical knockout losses to Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font and Merab Dvalishvili in his most recent Octagon appearances. The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) and one-time UFC title challenger has not won a fight since his split decision over José Aldo at UFC 245 over two years ago. He also holds ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded wins over Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao.

Yadong enters the fight with two wins against Casey Kenney and Julio Arce at UFC 265 and UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez, respectively. Prior to those wins, the No. 14 ranked contender dropped a unanimous decision to Kyler Phillips at UFC 259, which marked his one and only loss thus far under the UFC banner.

The event that will now host Moraes vs. Yadong is expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev. The lineup is as follows:

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

