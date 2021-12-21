Tyron Woodley receives 60-day medical suspension after brutal Jake Paul KO

Tyron Woodley has been medically suspended for 60 days following his brutal sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul this past Saturday.

Woodley and Paul were involved in yet another tentative fight that appeared to be on its way to decision, a result that was just seen months ago after their initial meeting in August. However, one perfectly timed right hand from the ‘Problem Child’ sent the ‘Chosen One’ to the canvas in violent fashion, which resulted in the fight being stopped in the sixth round. The former UFC welterweight champion remained on the canvas and was tended to by the ringside physicians, but eventually returned to his feet. Woodley said he was “good” shortly after and stayed in the ring for a few minutes.

The loss to Paul was a tough one, but Woodley accepted the outcome and prepared to move forward with his plan to fight four times next year. His next appearance will not happen soon, however. Deputy communications director of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Patrick Fargason told Nolan King of MMA Junkie that Woodley is now ineligible to fight for two months.

Fargason also revealed that Miriam Gutierrez was suspended indefinitely. Gutierrez lost a unanimous decision to Amanda Serrano, the multi-division boxing champion who battered her opponent over ten rounds in a lightweight affair. Gutierrez was unrecognizable after the fight as seen in a picture shared by Serrano on social media.

The rest of the fighters featured in the event avoided medical suspensions.