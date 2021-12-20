Video: Man in Nate Diaz flinch video responds, says Diaz is a ‘bona fide female dog’

Nate Diaz has made an enemy of Carrese Archer, the man who was seen flinching in anticipation of a punch from the Stockton native as he was leaving the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight this past Saturday.

The brief moment between Diaz and Archer was caught on camera and shared on social media, garnering millions of views and eliciting responses from several fighters. As it turns out, Archer is also a fighter and teammate of Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee, and he does not appreciate being subjected to all the ridicule he has received since the video has gone viral.

Here is the eight-second video, courtesy of Drake Riggs on Twitter:

Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night pic.twitter.com/3jqYTHd8xE — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) December 19, 2021

Archer uploaded a response to the incident on Instagram and lashed out at Diaz and UFC president Dana White, who shared the video as well.

“Hello, world. I seen all the laughter. Everybody laughing, haha. Same thing make you laugh make you cry,” said Archer. “Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog. He had the police with him, had the security protecting him, and you gonna flinch at me and try to sucker punch me when I’m not paying attention? And y’all think this man is a gangster? I think the world is f—ked up and confused around here when they think about what is a real gangster. I’m a real street dog. I’m in the streets. Believe that. Anybody that knows me know how ‘One Punch’ rockin’, and we don’t do s—t while the police there.

“Dana White, I seen you made a post,” continued Archer. “And you laughed, and you thought it was funny. I bet you won’t think it’s funny you sign me for one fight, and I knock Nate Diaz the f—k out in the first round. Guaranteed, no cap. I’m not playing no games.”

The likelihood of White signing Archer to a one-fight deal for Diaz is slim to none. ‘One Punch’ boasts a professional record of 2-6, with all but one of his losses coming by way of first-round stoppage. Archer has also suffered a loss to Khaos Williams, a feared knockout artist currently competing under the UFC banner.

A reason for Diaz faking a punch toward Archer has not been given, but it should be noted that there was a skirmish between Team Diaz and Team McKee earlier in the week. Beyond a few shoves and water bottles being thrown, nothing else happened and both teams were separated.