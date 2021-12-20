Miesha Tate rejects Aspen Ladd’s fight proposal: ‘It’s not personal, it’s professional’

Miesha Tate has thought about the fight proposal made by Aspen Ladd and decided to reject it.

A fight between Tate and Ladd made sense from a promotional standpoint, considering both women have had their fair share of exchanges on social media in recent months. Tate has lambasted Ladd for her inability to make weight, with her frightening appearance on the scales at UFC Vegas 38 being a source of ammunition for the former bantamweight champion.

Tate commented on Ladd again, this time over her relationship with head coach and boyfriend Jim West after his approach to cornering was put on full display at UFC Vegas 40. ‘Cupcake’ criticized West and expressed concern for Ladd, who she compared herself to after being involved in a fighter-coach relationship once before. Those comments from Tate led Ladd to target a fight with her when she returns to the Octagon, but it appears as though her prospective opponent does not share the same interest in a meeting.

Tate responded to Ladd in a quick video uploaded to her official YouTube channel, where she explained her rejection is solely based on the weight-cutting issues the 26-year-old has had throughout her professional career. Knowing that those very issues have caused fight cancellations before, Tate is not willing to risk an entire camp on Ladd.

“Aspen Ladd has called me out to a fight at 135 pounds,” said Tate. “I’m afraid that I’m going to waste an entire camp training for a fight that may very well end at the scale. Aspen Ladd has missed weight three times in her MMA career and one time she failed to make it to the fight due to weight cutting issues. So all in all, four times. Go the PI [Performance Institute] and show some kind of progression. If one of these other bantamweights wants to take that risk, then hats off to them.”

There is a scenario where Tate could reconsider her decision, though. If Ladd were to make weight without issue and perform well against a fellow contender, then Tate would entertain the fight.

For now, it is off the proverbial table.

“If Aspen Ladd can show up, make 135 pounds and have a good performance, then we might be talking,” said Tate. “But until then, I’m out. It’s not personal, it’s professional.”

Tate and Ladd have suffered losses in their most recent outings. Tate was bested by Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43, while Ladd dropped a decision to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40.