 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Show Money 43: The Year in Review — 2021 Rewind

The Show Money crew is back to spew their sometimes educated, sometimes random theories on the only show exclusively dedicated to the business of MMA.

By June M. Williams
Podcast produced by Paul Gift, John S. Nash & Jason Cruz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Show Money crew is Paul Gift the economist, Jason Cruz the lawyer, and John Nash, Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist, who also happens to be the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO PODCAST OF THE SHOW ON BLOODY ELBOW PRESENTS YOUTUBE CHANNELRIGHT HERE!

In our latest episode, the crew discusses The Year In Review — 2021:

  • UFC has had the “best year on record”
  • Boxing vs. MMA Pay
  • What is going on with ONE Championship?

Be sure and follow Paul at @MMAanalytics, John at @heynottheface, and Jason at @dilletaunt for all of their twitter musings.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...