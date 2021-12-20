 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: Tyron On The Mat, a poem

I’ll parody a 19th century poem about baseball, this will surely drive the fans into a tizzy!

By Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley
Chris Rini
Hey all, today’s cartoon is based on the runaway hit poem Casey at the Bat. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

