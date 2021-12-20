Chael Sonnen reportedly detained for battery in Las Vegas; Jon Jones gloats

Former UFC title contender and ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen was reportedly detained in Las Vegas on battery charges on Saturday. TMZ broke the news, along with a video of what appears to be a shirtless Sonnen in handcuffs being escorted by police officers.

TMZ reports that the alleged incident happened at around 7 PM at the Four Seasons. According to a witness account, the 44-year-old Sonnen was “banging on the door” of a room.

A couple then walked by and a supposed altercation broke out. The report stated that the witness allegedly saw Sonnen “easily handling” the man. The reason for the melee, however, wasn’t made clear.

The incident seemed to have flown under the radar amidst the weekend’s combat sports festivities, but it did catch the attention of Sonnen’s former rival Jon Jones. Jones, who was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence in Las Vegas in September, had this to say.

Jones, who has been arrested numerous times in the past, again avoided jail time after accepting a plea deal in his recent domestic violence case.

Sonnen, on the other hand, was just given five misdemeanor battery citations. According to TMZ, he was not arrested but law enforcement officers are still investigating the matter.

Sonnen (31-17-1) last saw action in 2019 against Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222, where he was TKOd in round two. He announced his retirement from MMA competition after the said fight.