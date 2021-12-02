Jan Blachowicz reflects on loss to Glover Teixeira: I’d have lost to anybody that night

Jan Blachowicz had a bad night at the office against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, claiming that he would have lost to anybody that night.

Blachowicz headed into the bout oozing with confidence having previously beat UFC middleweight champion and top-three pound-for-pound talent Israel Adesanya. That’s why the result (a 2nd-round submission defeat) came as such a shock — but Blachowicz isn’t going to sulk about it.

“Everything goes wrong, you know,” Blachowicz said of his loss to 42-year-old Teixeira during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Harvey Leonard of MMA News). “I shouldn’t fight that night. But what can I do? I can just, you know, (go) back to the training, back to the gym, train harder, and try to get that belt back, you know. And that’s it. I’m not gonna be sad, I’m not gonna be thinking about the fight because I don’t want to worsen my life about something like this. I think about the fight, why it goes wrong, but I don’t waste time to be sad. I will not hide under the bed and cry.”

“I wasn’t hurt, that was just bad day for me,” he continued. “I will, I think, I will lose with anybody that night, you know. I don’t want to explain myself. It wasn’t my night, that’s it. But sometimes I need something like this. Sometimes I think that I need to lose the fight; I need to do one step back to do two forward, you know. When you look to my career, always be like this. So I believe this time I learned something from this fight and I’m gonna be a better fighter. Same like Thiago Santos and different opponents who beat me.”

Blachowicz, 38, is expected to return to the octagon at an upcoming UFC event on March 26, 2022, against No. 3-ranked light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed.