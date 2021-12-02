UFC president Dana White on Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Nobody wants to fight this guy’

Some fighters talk a good game on social media, but how many are willing to back it up inside the octagon?

Not many — according to UFC president Dana White.

The UFC kingpin is working on booking Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight but is struggling to find a willing opponent.

White labeled Chimaev ‘one of the baddest dudes’ on the planet and says no one wants to fight the undefeated Chechnyan-born Swedish fighter.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across,” White said during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome podcast (h/t MMA Junkie). He is literally willing to fight anyone and doesn’t care what the timeframe is or any of that stuff… We’re working on (getting his next fight booked). Hopefully this week we’ll have an opponent for him.”

“Nobody wants to fight this guy,” he continued. “Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody is trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them.”

27-year-old Chimaev has gone on a tear since signing with the UFC in 2020, bulldozing through John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, and Li Jingliang. He is quickly developing a reputation as one of the most feared fighters in the sport and has promised to ‘kill everybody’ in the UFC.

Chimaev’s latest call-outs include two former UFC heavyweight champions in Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier, vowing to fight WWE superstar Lesnar to the death.

Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021