Manon Fiorot vs. Jessica Eye added to upcoming UFC Fight Night on March 5

A streaking contender and a former title challenger are expected to meet next year.

Manon Fiorot and Jessica Eye have agreed to fight at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for early March, according to a report from Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie on Thursday. The location and venue of the event has yet to be determined.

Fiorot made her promotional debut this past January at UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny, where she stunned and finished Victoria Leonardo with a head kick and punches in the second round of their fight. The ‘Beast’ followed that performance up with another second-round technical knockout, this time over a newcomer in Tabatha Ricci at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai in June.

Fiorot went the distance in her most recent outing at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont last month. The former EFC and UAEW flyweight champion earned a unanimous decision over Mayra Bueno Silva and the No. 14 spot in the flyweight rankings.

Eye has suffered losses in three of her last four fights. ‘Evil’ rebounded from a knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko with a decision against Viviane Araújo at UFC 245, but has since hit a slump that saw her on the losing end of decisions to Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Wood and Jennifer Maia. Eye was supposed to return to the Octagon opposite of Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 42 until an illness that required hospitalization forced her to withdraw.

Fiorot vs. Eye joins the lineup alongside a featherweight fight between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell, which was also confirmed this week.