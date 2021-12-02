The UFC is back in action this week with a top tier Fight Night offering. In the main event, former featherweight king and reinvented bantamweight top contender Jose Aldo takes on the surging Rob Font. The co-main features a battle of elite strikers, former training partners and long time friends Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell. Throw some Jim Crute and Brenan Allen in there, and UFC Vegas 44 promises to thrill.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the really honestly pretty decent undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 44 fight card, as it stands right now:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo — At 4:52, Odds 25:21, Picks, Zane: Font, Connor: Aldo

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell — At 28:03, Odds 45:20, Picks, Both: Fiziev

Clay Guida vs. Leo Santos — At 45:35, Odds 50:23, Picks, Both: Santos

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill — At 50:39, Odds 59:49, Picks, Both: Crute

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis — At 1:00:51, Odds 1:10:58, Picks, Both: Allen

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks — At 1:11:52, Odds 1:19:26, Picks, Both: Barberena

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic — At 2:33, Odds 15:00, Picks, Both: Todorovic

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells — At 15:30, Odds 26:29, Picks, Both: Matthews

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape — At 26:50, Odds 32:22, Picks, Both: Kape

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas — At 32:51, Odds 38:04, Picks, Both: Vlismas

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight — At 38:59, Odds 44:39, Picks, Both: Menifield

Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher — At 45:59, Odds 54:38, Picks, Both: Gruetzemacher

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Jared Vanderaa — At 54:53, Odds 1:00:42, Picks, Both: Murzakanov

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall — At 1:01:28, Odds 1:11:38, Picks, Both: Morono

Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales — At 1:11:56, Odds 1:21:02, Picks, Both: Smolka

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 43: Zane went 6/11, Connor tied with 6/11 as well. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 423/675 and Connor is now 411/675.

