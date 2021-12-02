UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo preview - Prelims lacks names, but no shortage of potential

After a week away, the UFC returns for UFC Vegas 44 with a slew of fights, 14 at the current count. Name value is on the short end of the stick outside of the main event – an over-the-hill Clay Guida is probably the most recognizable name outside of Jose Aldo and Rob Font – but Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby deserve a lot of credit for once again putting together a series of intriguing contests, even if casuals have no clue who the participants are. Pretty much all the prelims fit that description, including a pair of promising middleweights fighting for their employment and athletic light heavyweights looking for a breakout moment.

While there are betting favorites in most of the contests, none of them are exactly clear cut, the largest favorite being just over a 2-to-1 favorite. Plus, the likes of Manel Kape and Alonzo Menifield are best known for their violent finishes. Though they aren’t spectacular, these prelims appear to be well worth tuning in for.