Video: Jake Paul promises to ‘embarrass’ Dana White, top UFC stars after Woodley KO

Well, I guess now we know that Jake Paul is a better boxer than Tyron Woodley. After taking a close split decision over the former UFC welterweight champion in the summer, Paul faced ‘The Chosen One’ in a rematch last night. And ‘The Problem Child’ ended the fight with a thunderous KO that forced Woodley to face-plant on the canvas.

The win took Paul to 5-0, a record that is starting to look a little impressive. His other three wins are over former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and fellow influencer AnEsonGib.

In his post-fight press conference Paul was asked if, after defeating a former top dog in the UFC, he had a message for Dana White.

“I just knocked out a five time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company,” said Paul. “Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor. Because I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you that Dana. I promise you that.”

The names Paul threw out in this statement aren’t new. He’s beefed publicly with both Usman and Masvidal. And he’s been talking up potential fights with Diaz and McGregor since the start of his combat sports disruption project.

It seems highly unlikely that the UFC will allow any fighters under contract to dabble with a Jake Paul production. It’s also unlikely that any of those fighters can get out of their UFC contracts without great effort, legal intervention and a long time on the sidelines.