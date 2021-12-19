‘I’m not done’ - Tyron Woodley wants ‘four fights’ in 2022 after KO loss to Jake Paul

Even after a faceplant knockout loss to Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley isn’t ready to call it quits yet. As he stated in the post-fight press conference, the former UFC champion wants to fight four times in 2022.

“I’m not done. Please do not look at me with sorry eyes,” Woodley told the media. “Please don’t look at me, like, shaking your head. I’d f—d a lot of people up. A lot of people had to have that talk in the locker room, a lot of coaches had to go back to the drawing board. A lot of people in their mind knew that they knew and I saw it in their face and it broke their heart when I took that from them.

“I just want to fight. I already had a plan to fight four times next year. This doesn’t change that plan. I’m thankful for the opportunity to step in and fight in this fight. I was already kind of getting ready and geared up. I’m glad I was in shape, I’m glad I listened to my spirit.

“‘Cause had they called me and asked me to fight, and I was out of shape, I would’ve been doing what you guys thought I was doing, which was to step in for a paycheck. I wasn’t doing that. I came in shape, I came ready to fight.”

As for his performance on Saturday night, “The Chosen One” remains befuddled at the fact that he left an opening for Paul to capitalize and end the fight the way he did.

“I went back and I looked at it, I’m like, ‘Why the f—k did I drop my hand?’ I always had both hands up, I was ready, I knew it was coming. I was ready to block the overhand. Even if he didn’t delay, I don’t know why I dropped my hand.

“In this sport, it only takes one mistake. Literally one mistake. I blocked so many shots and the goal this time around was to extend my punches, to work the body a little bit, to press him a little bit more. To be a little bit more active. I didn’t want to let him get three rounds ahead.”

From his end, it was a huge statement win for Paul, who now improves to a 5-0 record. He may still not garner the general respect, but Woodley says it’s time for fans to start paying attention.

“At some point, we’ve got to start putting respect on Jake’s name. I never really disrespected him as a power puncher. That’s something we always knew. That’s why my defense is so tight. Had he dropped his hand on me, the same shit would’ve happened. So I can’t cry over spilled milk.”

Woodley is now 0-2 in boxing and hasn’t won a professional bout since 2018.