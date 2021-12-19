Whoa! The ringside angle of Jake Paul’s face plant KO over Tyron Woodley looks even more brutal

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch on Saturday night. Their first fight ended in a close split decision, and the YouTuber turned boxer made sure he left no doubt this time around.

After getting Woodley to bite on a feint, Paul unleashed a wicked right hand that put the former UFC champion out cold. The ringside angle of the knockout has since been released, and the face plant KO actually looks far more brutal than the one on the original broadcast.

Watch the clip below:

With the victory, Paul improves to 5-0 in his boxing career, including 4 knockout victories. After achieving it on his second try, Paul now proudly says he has knocked out every person he has ever stepped into the ring with.

After the loss, Woodley now goes 0-2 against Paul, in what has been a very rough start to his boxing career. He is 19-7-1 in his MMA career, but has also lost his last four bouts in the cage.