Paul vs. Woodley 2 results and video: Jake Paul destroys Tyron Woodley in rematch

All it took was one right hand for Jake Paul to get the job done. After six rounds of slow-paced, clinch-heavy action, “The Problem Child” knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round to keep his undefeated professional record intact.

The fight started optimistically for Woodley fans, as “The Chosen One” pushed the pace. At least in those opening moments, he fought less tentatively compared to their first encounter in August.

The rounds that followed weren’t fan-friendly, to say the least. Whenever one of the men would put on a flurry, all of that would be halted by a clinch. Paul also suffered a gash on the right side of his forehead, a first in his 23-month professional career.

The sixth round was when it all happened. Woodley let his guard down briefly, which Paul capitalized on. A right hand to the jaw shut Woodley’s lights out, causing him to faceplant on the canvas. The referee stops the fight to award Paul the KO win.

In the undercard fight right before, Amanda Serrano kept her win streak alive against Miriam Gutierrez. Serrano dictated the pace for the most part, but Gutierrez made her work. In the end, it was Serrano who was awarded the victory via unanimous decision.

Former NBA standout Deron Williams also emerged victorious in his boxing debut against NFL running back Frank Gore. The 37-year-old Williams won in the scorecards via split decision.

Results:

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via KO (2:12 of round 6)

Amanda Serrano def. Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision (99-90, 99-91, 100-90)

Deron Williams def. Frank Gore via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35)

Liam Paro def. Yomar Alamo via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)