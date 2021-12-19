Face plant KO!! - Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights of rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met in an unexpected and short notice rematch Saturday night. The first bout had Woodley landing the best shot, but ultimately losing a split decision due to a lack of activity. After a close start to the contest, Jake Paul eventually landed a big right hand in the sixth round that put Woodley out cold and leaving no doubt this time around.

Watch videos of the fight below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley - Round 5

This ref has had enough of this hit and hold shit. If I was a paying fan I’d feel ripped off watching this fight, but I am also fiscally responsible. Paul lands a jab and then the clinchfest continues. They trade body jabs. I think Woodley clipped Paul. Oh there’s the bad headbutt. Right hand behind the ear for Paul. Combo by Paul mostly misses. I’ve checked out. 48-47 Woodley.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley - Round 6

And after all of that unwatchable boxing from the previous five rounds, Paul faceplant KOs Woodley with a right hand in the 6th! It’s all over!