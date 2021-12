Out cold! Pro fighters react to Jake Paul’s brutal one-punch knockout of Tyron Woodley in rematch

Jake Paul erased all doubt in the rematch. After fighting Tyron Woodley to a split decision win in their first encounter, the YouTuber turned boxer knocked the former UFC welterweight champion out cold this time around, in sixth the round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Is Woodley getting redemption or getting KO'd? #PaulvsWoodley2 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 19, 2021

3rd Round to Woodley, neither one consistent offensively. #PaulWoodley — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 19, 2021

Could be Woodley up rounds 1 and 3. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Finally some blood. Now it's a fight. #jakepaulvstyronwoodley2 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 19, 2021

O my god!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 19, 2021

Oh how the mighty have fallen — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 19, 2021

FEED ME JAKE PAUL ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Oh shit! — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 19, 2021

Wow…. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Wow… that fight was terrible but that one punch knockout was legit — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

FACK!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 19, 2021

I’m shook — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 19, 2021

The meme’s are coming — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) December 19, 2021

Beautiful over hand right by Jake Paul — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) December 19, 2021

Woodley kept trying to perry the body punches all night and bit one too many times! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ — Bec Rodriguez (@RowdyBec) December 19, 2021