UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here, recording for you late Saturday, December 18th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ Fight Night event, which was broadcast at the APEX Center in good old Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased a Heavyweight brawl in the main event of UFC Vegas 45. We had the No. 3 UFC ranked, former Legacy FC Heavyweight Champion & former Bellator competitor, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, with a 25-8 record, specializing in BJJ, entering the octagon to combat the No. 7 ranked former police officer, who is also notably the younger brother of fellow UFC fighter Kyle Daukaus, with a current record of 12-3, but undefeated in the UFC, with four KO’s of his own. Despite their rankings, Lewis managed to enter this bout as a slight underdog with Daukaus being favored by the oddsmakers. It made no difference to Lewis what the odds were, he intended to walk in, get a vintage early knockout to top off his UFC KO record... and that is just what he did.

Outcome:

Lewis holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC history, with 13. Does that about sum it up? Yep.

"5 rounds? Y'all fucking me up with that." - Derrick Lewis on why he wanted to go for the early KO. Says he wants his next fight to be 3 rounds #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

"I'm also happy that I'm the first clean fighter to be no. 1 in knockouts." - Derrick Lewis #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

"It was awesome until I got caught." - Chris Daukaus #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured Welterweight contenders Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Belal ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad, in a brawl which many felt should have been the main event. No. 5 ranked, South Carolina Kickboxing Phenom, Thompson held a 16-5 record entering the octagon tonight. Meanwhile, the Chicagoan BJJ expert, Muhammad, was ranked down in the No. 10 slot, after having formerly competed for Bellator and Titan FC he holds a record of 19-3 walking into this bout.

Outcome:

Muhammad secured the biggest win in his career with a Unanimous Decision victory over ‘Wonderboy’. Belal got several takedowns throughout the Welterweight tilt, taking Thompson’s back with significant strikes nearly getting a stoppage at the end of the first round. Thompson got in a few shots and made a choke attempt to defend a takedown, but he spent a lot of time on his back being controlled by Muhammad for the majority of the fight.

"The only thing I'm feeling right now is Kamaru Usman, I need that title shot." - Belal Muhammad, who then also calls out Leon Edwards for a rematch. #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

Feels like the worst Thompson has ever looked in a loss. Still, a fantastic win for Muhammad though. Real changing of the guard fight among the welterweight elite. #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

The Rest of the Main Card:

Prior to the headlining bouts, we were graced with compelling showdowns including: Women’s Strawweights Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill with a squeaker of a split decision victory by Lemos, securing her fifth straight win, and an impressive Bantamweight bout featuring Raphael Assunção and Ricky Simón with a second round finish, bringing Ricky’s win streak to four, an exciting Lightweight affair between Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot in a two round frantic tilt, as well as a highly-anticipated Featherweight bout, where Darren Elkins and Cub Swanson battled for a whole two minutes, twelve seconds tonight... Cub dominated Elkins with strikes and a kick to the head before Herb Dean stepped in.

"A lot of respect for her, after that front kick to the face and the shots after, to have a resilience to still stay in the fight, it was really impressive to me." - Amanda Lemos on Angela Hill #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

"If Sean O'Malley can get Dana White's permission, we've been trying to make that happen for a while. But we're not trying to bully the kid into a fight." - Ricky Simon #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

Mateusz Gamrot calls out Michael Chandler, points to his 1-2 UFC record, says there's no point in calling out McGregor because he's just a businessman now. #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

For much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show above, or below, and hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw three exhilarating first round finishes - including our Main Event, seven thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our Main Event, three sweet submissions, and three hard-fought decisions, one of them split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Cub Swanson & Melissa Gatto; FOTN honors went to Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

"I keep telling everyone I feel better than ever, and I just needed to show it." - Cub Swanson #UFCVegas45 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 45: ‘DERRICK LEWIS VS CHRIS DAUKAUS’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC 18

At 0:26 — 13. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-8) DEF. Chris Daukaus (12-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hooks at 3:36 of Rd 1

At 0:26 — 12. 170lbs: Belal Muhammad (20-3) DEF. Stephen Thompson (16-6) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26x2, 30-25)

At 0:26 — FOTN: 11. 115lbs: Amanda Lemos (11-1) DEF. Angela Hill (13-11) — DEC, Split (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 0:26 — 10. 135lbs: Ricky Simón (19-3) DEF. Raphael Assunção (27-9) — KO/TKO, Right Hook & Uppercut at 2:14 of Rd 2, Total 7:14

At 0:26 — 9. 155lbs: Mateusz Gamrot (20-1) DEF. Diego Ferreira (17-5) — KO/TKO, Sub to Strikes at 3:26 of Rd 2, Total 8:26

At 0:26 — 8. 145lbs: Cub Swanson, POTN (28-12) DEF. Darren Elkins (26-10) — KO/TKO, Punches & Wheel Kick at 2:12 of Rd 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

7. 185lbs: Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) DEF. Dustin Stolzfus (13-4) —SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:59 of Rd 3, Total 12:59

6. 265lbs: Justin Tafa (5-3) DEF. Harry Hunsucker (7-5) — KO/TKO, Head Kick at 1:54 of Rd 1

5. 125lbs: Melissa Gatto, POTN (8-0) DEF. Sijara Eubanks (7-7) — KO/TKO, Body Kick at 0:45 Rd 3, Total 10:45

4. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (12-4) DEF. Andre Ewell (17-9) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

3. 135lbs: Raquel Pennington (13-8) DEF. Macy Chiasson (7-2) — SUB, Guillotine Choke at 3:07 of Rd 2, Total 8:07

2. 265lbs: Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) DEF. Josh Parisian (14-5) — KO/TKO, Elbows from Crucifix at 3:26 of Rd 3, Total 13:26

1. 155lbs: Jordan Leavitt (9-1) DEF. Matt Sayles (8-4) — SUB, Inverted Triangle Choke at 2:05 of Rd 2, Total 7:05

