Vicente Luque: I haven’t heard Khamzat Chimaev say my name, but I’ll sign that contract

At least one top 5 welterweight in the UFC has no problem facing rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. Most recently, Vicente Luque expressed an interest in testing the skills of ‘Borz’ in the Octagon, under the condition that itwould have to be a main event match.

In an conversation with MMA outlet ‘Haymaker’s, Luque said he admires Khamzat’s skillset and high finish rate. Although Vicente has not heard Chimaev mention his name, the Brazilian knows the rising prospect wants a big fight next and the ‘Silent Assassin’ would like to let the UFC know he is game for it.

“I definitely get the hype behind him. He has looked great in the fights. He looks like a really strong guy. He goes out there and finishes every single fight. I get the hype. I get why the UFC wants to put him in big fights. A lot of people ask me about this fight. I’m here. If he mentions my name. I haven’t heard him say my name. If he says my name and the UFC sends me the contract, I’ll sign that contract. That’s simple for me. But he didn’t mention my name. He said ‘anybody in the top’. When somebody mentions my name and asks for that fight, I’ll do it.”

“I think it’s a great fight, an exciting fight.” Luque said. “He’s a beast. He goes in there and tries to finish the guy every single time. Not very different from what I do, It would be a great fight, for sure. If he lets the UFC know and they let me know, we’ll do it. It has to be five rounds. It has to be a main event. It doesnt’ make sense to be any way different. It’s a big fight. It has to be in a big show and it has to be a five-rounder, It would only make sense.”

Currently on a four-fight winning streak, Luque (21-7-1) has finished Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown and Niko Price in those outings. The 30-year-old’s last loss happened in November 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson. This defeat marked the Brazilian’s only loss in his last 11 outings.