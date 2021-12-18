Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Commentary

Join us Saturday night, December 18, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the ‘Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul 2’ Boxing Exhibition PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions. The event will begin at 9PM ET, with the Main Event likely being showcased around 11PM on the East Coast. The event is being broadcast by SHOWTIME Boxing at Showtime.com & on the Showtime app, as well as Fite.Tv, and all traditional cable and satellite providers from the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida – with a full capacity live crowd. (PPV Price: $59.99)

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan & co-host, Brendan Sokler, (plus Producer, Shakiel Mahjouri) will bring you every single important bit of face-punching violence!

For every BOXING event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

SHOWTIME Boxing showcases the most talked about combat sporting event of the winter; a rematch between former Strikeforce and UFC Welterweight Champion, ‘The Chosen One’, Tyron Woodley, hopefully taking it out this time around on renowned YouTuber & social media sensation, Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul (4-0) at a cruiserweight of 190lbs, in a professional boxing exhibition match that is expected to make history! Paul will be expecting to run his record up to 5-0, while Woodley will be attempting to redeem himself after his weak boxing debut against Paul back in August, where he lost via Split Decision. (Paul got scores of 77-75 and 78-74, while one judge scored it 77-75 for Woodley).

Paul was set to fight boxer Tommy Fury for this event, but Tyson’s brother and the former Love Island star pulled out due to an injury. Paul was going to be an underdog for the first time since entering the squared circle, but he will now be favored against Woodley. Woodley was able to secure a rematch in part because he got a tattoo proclaiming “I love Jake Paul.”

This spectacle is the first rematch the 24-year-old, Cleveland born influencer and master troll, Jake, has had in his short career, (4-0, 3 KOs). So far, he has gathered wins over another social media influencer, YouTuber AnEson Gibb in his debut with a first round TKO, former NBA star guard, Nate Robinson, and one of Woodley’s friends, former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Much to the dismay of the MMA community, Paul quickly finished off Askren in their affair back on April 17th of this year & then followed that up with that Split Decision victory over Woodley last time they met in the ring at the end of August.

The 39-year-old Woodley, ‘The Chosen One’, (0-1), is by far a significantly more menacing striker than Askren was, having garnered nearly a half-dozen notable knockouts during his storied UFC career. He has been in 27 MMA fights over the span of his careers in Strikeforce and the UFC, where he earned the UFC Welterweight title in July 2016 with a first round knockout of Robbie Lawler. But this will only be his second professional boxing match and last time it did not appear that he actually trained for the sport. Tonight we will see if he is bringing more to the ring to challenge Paul and shut him down.

Also on the card, we will see former NBA star Deron Williams fight former NFL star Frank Gore in the boxing debut for both athletes. The other three fights currently on the card are female Featherweight champion and occasional MMA fighter Amanda Serrano taking on Miriam Gutiérrez in a Lightweight bout, Liam Paro (21-0) fighting Yomar Alamo (20-0-1) in a Junior Welterweight bout, and J’Leon Love (24-3-1) fighting Marcus Oliviera (28-5-1) in a Cruiserweight bout. - h/t Draftkings. What a wild night full of fights we have to share with you!

Here’s a look at the fight card, via SHOWTIME —

SHOWTIME PPV CARD | SAT. DEC 18

9PM/5PM ETPT / Main: 11PM/8PM ETPT

Jake “Problem Child” Paul (4-0) vs. Tyron “Chosen One” Woodley (0-1) — 8 Round Cruiserweight Bout

Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (41-1-1) vs. Miriam Gutiérrez (14-1) — 10 Round Lightweight Bout

Deron Williams (0-0) vs. Frank Gore (0-0) – 4 Round Heavyweight Exhibition Bout

Liam “The Prodigy” Paro (21-0) vs. Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (20-0-1) — 10 Round Jr. Welterweight Bout

