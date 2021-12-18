Jake Paul says Nate Diaz fight ‘would probably sell 1.5 million pay-per-views’

Jake Paul is already planting seeds for a potential fight against Nate Diaz ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated rematch against Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old YouTuber believes a boxing match against Diaz would be a box office hit and predicts at least 1.5 million pay-per-view buys.

“Look, I’m not going to say anything but there’s a reason for everything,” Paul told the media at the open workouts when asked about a possible Diaz fight (h/t Donagh Corby of The Mirror).

“It would probably sell 1.5million pay-per-views.”

Diaz will be in attendance tonight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida to corner his teammate, Chris Avila, who will be fighting Anthony Taylor on the undercard.

Paul (4-0) admits he is already looking past ‘T-Wood’ and will be angling for a grudge match against Diaz following the fight.

“I always plant seeds for the future,” Paul said. “When you are so confident in your ability, there’s only one outcome here; I’m going to win, I’m going to look ahead 100 percent. I’m that confident in my preparations, my training, my team behind me, we’re going to win the fight so we might as well plan the roadmap moving forward. That’s what I’ve done the whole entire time; calling out big names since the jump.”

That’s bad news for Love Island star Tommy Fury, who was hoping to get the Paul fight rebooked in the new year. Paul says Fury blew his chance of a rescheduling after pulling out of tonight’s main event with a rib injury.

“I don’t think a fight will ever happen,” he said. “I don’t want to give him the opportunity. He had his shot – I’d like to see him have to fight 20 more times to even get the same payday he was going get against me.”

Paul vs. Woodley 2 takes place tonight, Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul already beat Woodley via split decision in August and has promised the former UFC welterweight champion a $500,000 bonus if he wins the rematch via KO.