UFC Vegas 45: Pros react to Derrick Lewis’ record-breaking KO of Chris Daukaus

Derrick Lewis became the UFC’s biggest knockout artist at UFC Vegas 45. Once tied for most knockouts in the promotion with 12, the ‘Black Beast’ broke the record by knocking out Chris Daukaus in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Got the black beast come on now #UFCVegas45 — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

Wow black beast.. he ok — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis might be the most powerful man on the planet! #UFCVegas45 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis Derrick Lewises #UFCVegas45 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

I love Lewis but I genuinely do not understand this mans existence . Well done. #UFCVegas45 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021

Houston what!!! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 19, 2021

Big ko for lewis, once he smells blood nothing stops him!! #UFCVegas45 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 19, 2021