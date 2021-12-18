 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 45: Pros react to Derrick Lewis’ record-breaking KO of Chris Daukaus

Derrick Lewis knocked out Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish,

By Lucas Rezende
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Derrick Lewis became the UFC’s biggest knockout artist at UFC Vegas 45. Once tied for most knockouts in the promotion with 12, the ‘Black Beast’ broke the record by knocking out Chris Daukaus in the first round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

